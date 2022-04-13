VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $35.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 64,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,531. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

