ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.43

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1579026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 79,214 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

