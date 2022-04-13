VIG Trading Down 8.7% This Week (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $695,457.52 and approximately $74.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,648,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

