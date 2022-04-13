VIMworld (VEED) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,744.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $17.74 million and $20,744.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

