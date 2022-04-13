Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $400.00 and last traded at $400.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.70.

Virbac Company Profile (OTC:VRBCF)

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion and food-producing animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

