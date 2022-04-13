Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $230.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CYBBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

