Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.79 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.00 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $197.24 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.