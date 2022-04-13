Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $211.88. The company had a trading volume of 228,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,637. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

