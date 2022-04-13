Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.46. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 234 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

