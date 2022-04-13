VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

VVPR stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

