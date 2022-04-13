VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVPR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VivoPower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.