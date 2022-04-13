Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given New €197.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WKCMF. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($178.26) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($182.61) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.20.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

