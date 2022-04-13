Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $158.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

