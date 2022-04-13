Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 165.65 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £703.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.07. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 61,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($130,136.20).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

