Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 8.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 12,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 826,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.