Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.34 million and the lowest is $46.31 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $69.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 610,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.