Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.77 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

