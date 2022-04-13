Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.95 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

