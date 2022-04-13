Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Shares of ASAXU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

