Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Target Global Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

