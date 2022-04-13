Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

