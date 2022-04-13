Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 11,860 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

OTCMKTS OCAXU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

