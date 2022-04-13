Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAACU. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NAACU stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

