Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,436 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

OTCMKTS MONCU remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

