Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the third quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

