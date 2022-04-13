Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MACAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 4,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

