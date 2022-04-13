Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 9,645 Shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of LightJump Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.25.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

