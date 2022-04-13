WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $78,000 Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. ContraFect Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.57.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

