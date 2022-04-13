WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

