WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

