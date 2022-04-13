WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 74 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

CAT stock opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.