Wedbush Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

