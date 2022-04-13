Wedbush Comments on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.97 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 77,250 shares valued at $4,353,827. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

