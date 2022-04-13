Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) recently:

4/7/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Phreesia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

4/4/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00.

4/1/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $49.00.

3/31/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00.

3/26/2022 – Phreesia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/24/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/18/2022 – Phreesia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/17/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

3/8/2022 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Phreesia stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Get Phreesia Inc alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.