Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.