WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

NYSE:WEX opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,458.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

