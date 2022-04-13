Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

