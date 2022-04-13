Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,529,036 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $50.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

