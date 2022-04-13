White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 4.9%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 30,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.74 million and a PE ratio of -13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67.
About White Gold (CVE:WGO)
See Also
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.