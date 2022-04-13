White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 4.9%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 30,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.74 million and a PE ratio of -13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67.

About White Gold (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

