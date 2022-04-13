Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Widepoint stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18. Widepoint has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 0.86.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
