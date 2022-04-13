Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $216.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a 12 month low of $183.18 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.00.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

