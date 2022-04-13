Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 710.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE WGO opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

