Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 27,069 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

