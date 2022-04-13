WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 177,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 121,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

