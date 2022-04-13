Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $228.08

Shares of Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.08 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 221.50 ($2.89). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), with a volume of 13,183,242 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

