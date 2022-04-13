Wolfe Research Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Underperform

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

