Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.36

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.36 and traded as high as $38.13. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 22,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

