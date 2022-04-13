Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.36

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.36 and traded as high as $38.13. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 22,740 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
