Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $93,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.67. 17,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,300.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.