WOWswap (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,612.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $24,612.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00009792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.06 or 0.07540658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.43 or 0.99939000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041600 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,990 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.