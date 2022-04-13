WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.46. WW International shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 6,692 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WW. TheStreet cut WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get WW International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.